Hockenson was a limited practice participant Wednesday with a hip injury.
It's likely a minor injury, given that Hockenson managed a limited practice after playing 89 percent of Detroit's snaps on offense in a Week 2 win over Washington. He's seen 14 targets through two weeks while handling an every-down role, but with only seven catches for 64 yards he's still looking for his first productive day as a pass catcher ahead of Sunday's road game against the Vikings.
