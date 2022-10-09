Hockenson caught one of four targets for six yards during Sunday's 29-0 loss to New England.

With DJ Chark (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) still sidelined and Amon-Ra St. Brown playing through an ankle sprain, the Patriots seemingly made sure to eliminate Hockenson from the Lions' game plan after the tight end put up prolific numbers against the Seahawks in Week 4. Hockenson was also a guilty party on at least one allowed sack from Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon. With a Week 6 bye on deck, a Lions offense that entered the Week 5 leading the league in yards per game (436.8) will look to get back on track in Week 7 against the Cowboys.