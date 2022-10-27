Hockenson (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
After kicking off Week 8 prep with no on-field activity, Hockenson bumped up to a capped session Thursday and now has one more practice to get back to full before the Lions potentially give him a designation for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins. The offense as a whole is getting healthier with No. 1 RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) avoiding any practice limitations this week, though top WR Amon-Ra St. Brown remains in the concussion protocol. If both are able to play this weekend, Hockenson, if active, would have more room to operate underneath.