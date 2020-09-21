Hockenson caught four of four targets for 62 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Packers.

The absences of Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) seems to have thrown a wrench in the Lions' offensive plans. While Hockenson has secured all nine of the passes sent his way through two weeks, he's only seen one target in the red zone, and his overall upside is likely capped as long as the Lions offense continues to struggle. If Golladay, in particular, remains out in Week 3, expectations for Hockenson should remain capped despite a seemingly inviting matchup with the Cardinals. Even though the Arizona defense was notoriously poor at defending tight ends in 2019, the re-tooled unit has only allowed 11 receptions for 84 yards and no scores through two weeks.