Hockenson recorded two receptions on five targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Jaguars.

Hockenson tied for second on the team with five targets, but turned in his second-lowest yardage total of the season. He salvaged his day with a one-yard touchdown, his third of the campaign. Although Hockenson topped 50 yards in his first three games, he has combined to total 26 yards across the last two contests. He'll look to get things back on track in Week 7 in a positive matchup against Atlanta.