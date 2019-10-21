Hockenson caught three of five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.

Hockenson had his highs and lows in this one. After seeming to struggle as a blocker early on, the rookie later made a nice block downfield to spring Marvin Jones into the end zone. Hockenson also seemed to stop early on a couple of routes as a pass-catcher, but he was also missed by quarterback Matthew Stafford on a play where the tight end had gotten open in the end zone. While it was altogether another disappointing fantasy performance from the first-round pick, there's upside in rostering him Week 8 against a Giants defense that has allowed the eighth-highest completion rate to opposing passers in 2019.