Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Catches three passes
Hockenson caught three of five targets for 32 yards during Sunday's 42-30 loss to the Vikings.
Hockenson had his highs and lows in this one. After seeming to struggle as a blocker early on, the rookie later made a nice block downfield to spring Marvin Jones into the end zone. Hockenson also seemed to stop early on a couple of routes as a pass-catcher, but he was also missed by quarterback Matthew Stafford on a play where the tight end had gotten open in the end zone. While it was altogether another disappointing fantasy performance from the first-round pick, there's upside in rostering him Week 8 against a Giants defense that has allowed the eighth-highest completion rate to opposing passers in 2019.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Receiving struggles continue•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Questionable for MNF•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Practicing Saturday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Logs full practice Friday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Trending in right direction•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...