Hockenson caught five of five targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.

A case could be made that Hockenson should have seen more passes on a day Stafford attempted 42 of them without Kenny Golladay (hamstring) at his disposal. However, Hockenson nonetheless did the most with what he was given. His score came by boxing out a defender in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown. Should Golladay remain sidelined in Week 2, Hockenson will have another chance of seeing an expanded workload in a potentially high-scoring game against Green Bay.