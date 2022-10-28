Hockenson (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Neither do RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and WR Josh Reynolds (knee), while Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) is listed as questionable but tentatively expected to play. Hockenson has yet to miss a game this season despite frequently showing up on the injury report, and he's seen at least four targets in each game, albeit with 57 percent of his yardage and two of his three TDs coming in a single contest Week 4 against Seattle.