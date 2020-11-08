Hockenson recorded five receptions on eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Week 9 against the Vikings.

Hockenson maintained an increased role in the absence of Kenny Golladay (hip), as only Danny Amendola commanded more targets. He worked close to the line of scrimmage and averaged only 7.8 yards per catch, with his longest reception of the day going for 11 yards. That was the cause of an uninspiring stat line for Hockenson until he hauled in a two-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter from backup quarterback Chase Daniel. Hockenson has solidified his role in the Lions' offense, logging at least six targets in each of past three games. He'll look to work deeper down the field in Week 10 against Washington.