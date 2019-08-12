Hockenson has displayed nice concentration in training camp practices and "doesn't seem to be fazed by traffic in tight spaces at all," Justin Rogers of the Detroit News reports.

Hockenson, who was tabbed with the No. 8 selection in April's draft, has displayed his skills in training camp and is a big part of the future of the Lions offense, but Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports suggests that the talented rookie will "likely start out the year as the (team's) No. 2 tight end behind Jesse James." That's reflected by the Lions' posted depth chart, but not Hockenson's current ADP, which is more reflective of his long-term upside than his likely early-season fantasy prospects.