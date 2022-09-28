Hockenson (foot) was held out of practice Wednesday.
Hockenson was bothered by a hip injury during Week 3 prep but still suited up this past Sunday in Minnesota, reeling in three of four targets for 18 yards and one touchdown. Production has been lacking for the fourth-year tight end this season, as he's compiled a 10-82-1 line on 18 targets through three contests. In the short term, though, Hockenson's status should be watched as the week goes on. with Friday's practice report potentially providing insight into his odds to suit up Sunday versus the Seahawks.