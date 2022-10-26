Hockenson didn't practice Wednesday due to a knee issue.
Hockenson previously dealt with hip and foot injuries this season, but he's been able to suit up in all six of the Lions' games, earning between 76 and 91 percent of the offensive snaps on each occasion. With a new health concern in tow, though, his status should be watched closely as the week continues to ensure he'll be available this weekend. If he's active Sunday against the Dolphins, Hockenson will be joined by top running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) for the first time since Week 3 and likely wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion), who were full and limited, respectively, at Wednesday's session.