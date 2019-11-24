Play

Hockenson has a shoulder injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

The shoulder injury is a recent development as Hockenson wasn't present on the injury report all week, leaving his status for Sunday firmly up in the air. Jesse James and Logan Thomas would see increased work at tight end should Hockenson be unable to face Washington.

