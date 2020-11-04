Hockenson (toe) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
While Hockenson didn't find the end zone this past Sunday against the Colts, he otherwise had season bests across the board (seven catches for 65 yards on 10 targets). He may have been helped by Kenny Golladay's departure early in the third quarter due to a hip issue, which is expected to sideline him for at least one game. Still, if Hockenson is able to gut out his toe injury Sunday at Minnesota, he may be on the receiving end of passes from Chase Daniel after Matthew Stafford was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
