Hockenson caught four of seven targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Eagles.

The good news is that Hockenson was one of three Lions receivers to earn more than three targets. However, he was generally the target of shorter throws and specifically the target of the pick-six that Jared Goff threw in the first half. Better days should be ahead for Hockenson on the production front as long as he keeps seeing respectable volume, but the sheer number of playmakers Detroit suddenly has on offense could limit his opportunities down the field and in the red zone. Next up for Hockenson is a Week 2 matchup with a Washington team that is uncertain to have standout safety Kamren Curl (thumb) available.