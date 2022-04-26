The Lions officially exercised Hockenson's (thumb) fifth year option for 2023 on Tuesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
General manager Brad Holmes indicated in late March the Lions would be picking up the option, and the team made that transaction official Tuesday. A long-term deal could still come to fruition, but Hockenson is now under contract for the next two years. The 24-year-old caught 61 of 84 targets for 583 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games in 2021 before undergoing season-ending thumb surgery. There hasn't been any concern regarding his availability for offseason workouts during the spring and summer.