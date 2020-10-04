Hockenson caught two of four targets for nine yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-29 loss to the Saints. He also caught a two-point conversion.
Hockenson was mostly held quiet by a Saints defense that had been the weakest in the league at defending tight ends coming into the game, though the second-year tight end was able to salvage his day with a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter. His two-point conversion capped the scoring, as Detroit never got the ball back after pulling within six with 3:40 to go. Hockenson has caught 15 of 20 targets for 180 yards and two touchdowns heading into Detroit's Week 5 bye.
