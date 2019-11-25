Lions' T.J. Hockenson: First game without a catch
Hockenson didn't catch either of his targets during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Washington.
Hockenson was active for the game despite popping up on the injury report late Saturday with a shoulder injury. However, it's fair to wonder to what degree he was physically limited. Not only was this the first game he went without a catch but, the division of playing time between Hockenson (33 offensive snaps), Jesse James (32) and Logan Thomas (28) was as close as it's ever been. Especially if the rookie is playing through an injury, it'll be very hard to trust Hockenson to produce in any fashion with Jeff Driskel on track to start another game Thursday against Chicago.
