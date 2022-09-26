Hockenson caught three of four targets for 18 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings.

On a day when Josh Reynolds paced the Lions in most receiving categories, Hockenson saw a downturn in targets after seeing seven in each of his first two outings of the year. Fortunately, he salvaged his fantasy day by snagging his first touchdown of the year on a bootleg that left Hockenson wide open in the flats. While fantasy managers still have yet to see a ceiling game out of the fourth-year tight end, it will be interesting to see if Hockenson could become a bigger priority in Detroit's short-area passing game if D'Andre Swift (shoulder) needs to miss time after suffering an injury for the second time in as many weeks.