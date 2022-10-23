Hockenson caught four of five targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Hockenson made a few nice catches, but Detroit's five total turnovers killed their most promising possessions and, ultimately, Hockenson's chances of finding the end zone. It probably didn't help him that the continued absences of D'Andre Swift (shoulder) and DJ Chark (ankle) were compounded by the loss of Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) in the first half. The resulting defensive focus on Hockenson seemingly led to the likes of Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, Craig Reynolds, and Tom Kennedy seeing most of Jared Goff's pass attempts. However, with Swift and St. Brown potentially returning in Week 8 against Miami, it is possible the Detroit offense could get back on track sooner than later.