Hockenson caught two of four targets for 18 yards and carried once for no yards with one fumble during Sunday's 46-25 loss to Tennessee.

After seeing 20 total targets in his first two games with Darrell Bevell as interim head coach, Hockenson was keyed on by a Titans secondary that entered the game allowing the fourth-highest completion rate (76.8 percent) and eighth-most yards per target (8.3) to tight ends in 2020. D'Andre Swift's involvement near the goal line also played a role in Hockenson's disappointing turnout, and Hockenson also fumbled on an end around on a critical third-and-one during a potential game-tying drive in the fourth quarter. While Hockenson seemingly has a solid chance to rebound in Week 16 against a Buccaneers team allowing a league-high 79.7 percent completion rate to tight ends, fantasy managers should keep in mind the possibility for Detroit, with nothing to play for at this point, to rest quarterback Matthew Stafford for the team's final two games of the regular season.