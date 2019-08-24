Hockenson caught three of four targets for 52 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.

He dropped a pass, but Hockenson was otherwise a standout performer while the Lions' starting offense was on the field. The longest of his gains went for 32 yards. Seemingly an important part of the Lions offense, Hockenson is expected to be the receiving complement to the blocking-oriented Jesse James in 2019.

