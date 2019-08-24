Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Gains 52 yards on three catches
Hockenson caught three of four targets for 52 yards during Friday's preseason game against the Bills.
He dropped a pass, but Hockenson was otherwise a standout performer while the Lions' starting offense was on the field. The longest of his gains went for 32 yards. Seemingly an important part of the Lions offense, Hockenson is expected to be the receiving complement to the blocking-oriented Jesse James in 2019.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Gets 22 yards on first pro catch•
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Could be No. 2 to start season•
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Little action in preseason opener•
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Making strong first impression•
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Viewed as 'mold-breaker'•
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Snagged by Lions•
