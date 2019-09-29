Hockenson (undisclosed) was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hockenson landed hard on his right shoulder on an attempted hurdle attempt in the third quarter, laying on the turf for some time before stirring and walking to the cart. The nature of his injury has yet to be released by the Lions, but if he doesn't return, he'll end Week 4 with three catches (on three targets) for 27 yards and one touchdown.