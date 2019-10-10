Hockenson (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Hockenson was also on the practice field for the Lions' unofficial session Wednesday, but his limited listing Thursday indicates that he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol coming off a bye week. He'll need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist within the next few days if he hopes to suit up Monday night in Green Bay.

