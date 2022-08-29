Hockenson caught one of two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's preseason finale against the Steelers.

Hockenson got rested in the Lions' first two preseason games, but head coach Dan Campbell decided to get his starting tight end some work before the regular season begins Sept. 11. The 25-year-old had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason following thumb surgery, and Sunday's preseason appearance confirms the tight end's clean bill of health heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Eagles. Hockenson should be considered a TE1 with some room for growth heading into the 2022 season.