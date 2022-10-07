Hockenson (hip) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Foot and hip injuries have limited his practice participation, but Hockenson has played more than three-quarters of available snaps each week this year, and he broke out in a big way Week 4 with eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-45 win over Seattle. That was with both DJ Chark (ankle) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) out of the lineup, and while Chark is ruled out for at least one more game, St. Brown is listed as questionable ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.

