Hockenson (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hockenson missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before closing out the week with a full session Friday. He gets a nice matchup against the struggling Seattle defense, and his target-share projection improves with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (shoulder) both out of the lineup. It should lead to more fantasy interest in Hockenson this week, despite his slow start to the season (10-82-1 on 18 targets through three games).