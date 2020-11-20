Hockenson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Carolina, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hockenson has been listed with a toe injury for almost a month now, but he's still handled at least four targets and 60 percent of offensive snaps in every game this season. He figures to be a big part of the Week 11 gameplan, with Kenny Golladay (hip), Danny Amendola (hip) and D'Andre Swift (concussion) all ruled out.