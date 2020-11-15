Hockenson (toe) is active for Sunday's game against Washington.
The 2019 first-round pick was officially questionable to face the Football Team, though Ian Rapoport indicated in the early morning he was on track to play Week 10. Hockenson has five touchdowns through eight games and is averaging 4.3 catches and 45 yards per contest, but he could see more work in the passing game Sunday with top wideout Kenny Golladay (hip) unavailable.
