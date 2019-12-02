Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Heading to IR
Coach Matt Patricia said the Lions will be placing Hockenson (ankle) on injured reserve, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Hockenson started his rookie campaign with a bang, corralling six of nine targets for 131 yards and a touchdown Week 1 at Arizona. Since then, he's contended with a concussion and right shoulder injury, but he's also topped out at 56 receiving yards (Week 9 in Oakland) and scored just one more TD (Week 4 versus the Chiefs) in the ensuing 11 contests. Near the end of the Lions' last game Thanksgiving day against the Bears, Hockenson's lower leg bent in an awkward fashion, requiring him to use a walking boot and scooter afterward. Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com clarified the injury as to Hockenson's ankle, and while the tight end will miss the rest of the season, Patricia told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that the Lions don't have enough info yet to know if surgery will be ordered up.
