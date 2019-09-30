Lions' T.J. Hockenson: In concussion protocol
Head coach Matt Patricia said Monday that Hockenson (concussion) is currently in the league's concussion protocol and that there isn't any concern about his shoulder, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It was already reported earlier Monday that Hockenson isn't a candidate for injured reserve, which could mean his injury isn't long-term in nature, although it's still unclear just how much time the rookie could miss. The Lions will be on bye for Week 5, with their next game coming Oct. 14 against Green Bay.
