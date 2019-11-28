Hockenson (leg) was wearing a walking boot and using a scooter to move about after Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson was hobbled after making his sixth and final catch of the contest. In the immediate aftermath, he was on crutches outside the locker room, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. However, the Lions appear to be taking a more cautious approach with Hockenson's health due to presence of the boot and scooter. Look for the team to clarify the specific nature of his injury in due time.