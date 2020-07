Hockenson has been placed on the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson's placement on the list mans that he has either tested positive for COVID-19 or has been in close contact with an infected person. The 2019 first-rounder -- who is also bouncing back from an ankle injury -- is in line to serve as the Lions' top tight end in 2020.