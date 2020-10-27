Hockenson caught five of his six targets for 59 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 win against the Falcons.

Hockenson snared a game-tying 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford as time expired, with Matt Prater clinching the win for Detroit by way of a 48-yard extra point. The 2019 No. 8 overall draft choice has tallied a TD in three consecutive games, though he was held under 20 receiving yards in two of those outings. Hockenson has enjoyed a healthy workload of 5.2 targets per game, but a Week 8 matchup against Indianapolis is prohibitive. The Colts are yet to surrender a tight end TD in 2020, and also have allowed the second-fewest receptions to the position (17).