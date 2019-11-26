Play

Hockenson (shoulder) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Hockenson has maintained his activity through two injury reports this week, with Wednesday's version potentially clearing up his status for Thursday's game versus the Bears. Even if he suits up, though, he may split work with the Lions' other tight ends for a second straight contest. In this past Sunday's loss at Washington, Hockenson received 33 of 74 offensive snaps, while Jesse James handled 32 and Logan Thomas got 28.

