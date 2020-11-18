Hockenson (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hockenson managed to play through his toe injury during last weekend's narrow win over Washington, but the issue clearly plagued him on the field. The second-year pro caught just two of four targets for 13 yards without a score, recording his worst fantasy day of the season. Detroit's receiving corps is now nursing a bounty of injuries, as Kenny Golladay (hip) was limited Wednesday while all of Matthew Stafford (thumb), Marvin Jones (knee) and Danny Amendola (hip) were held out, so it would provide the team with a notable boost if Hockenson can get fully healthy in time for Sunday's game in Carolina.
