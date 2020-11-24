Hockenson (shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

A second straight limited session to start the week signals that Hockenson should be good to go for Thursday's game against the Texans. The 23-year-old tight end posted a season-high 68 receiving yards last week against the Panthers, and he could garner a similar amount of opportunities if Kenny Golladay (hip) sits out again.

