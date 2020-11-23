Hockenson was listed as a limited participant with a shoulder injury on Monday's practice estimation, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The 23-year-old entered Sunday's loss to Carolina with a toe injury, and he apparently picked up the shoulder issue while catching four of seven targets for a season-high 68 yards. Hockenson appears on track to be available for the Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Texans, and he could avoid an injury designation if he can put in a full practice in the next two days.