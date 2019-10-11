Hockenson (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Friday's estimated injury report, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson has yet to clear the protocol for head injuries, but this development is the best sign yet that a visit to an independent neurologist is imminent. Once he gets past that final hurdle, he'll be cleared to play Monday in Green Bay. On the other hand, if he doesn't get approval to return, the Lions again will rely on Jesse James and Logan Thomas to man tight end.

