Hockenson (shoulder) is listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Hockenson dealt with this injury leading up to Week 12's loss to the Redskins, and he appeared to be held back, logging a season-low 33 offensive snaps and his first game without a catch. Since the 22-year-old is still expected to practice this week, he doesn't appear to be in jeopardy of missing Thanksgiving Day's matchup against the Bears at this time.

