Hockenson remains in the concussion protocol Wednesday but expects participate in practice, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Coming off Detroit's bye week, Hockenson appears to have made substantial progress through the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. The rookie first-round pick will benefit from a bit of additional time to get healthy before Monday's divisional tilt in Green Bay, although it still remains unclear whether he'll manage to suit up Week 6. His final step will be to receive full clearance from an independent neurologist.