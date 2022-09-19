Hockenson caught three of seven targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 36-27 win over Washington.

Hockenson yet again saw a healthy amount of attention in the passing game, but he again didn't do much with the chances he had outside of a fourth-quarter fingertip catch that went for 18 yards. Instead, Amon-Ra St. Brown remained the focal point of the Lions' passing game while D'Andre Swift, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds again saw a handful of looks. While Hockenson investors can at least take solace in the fact that the tight end ranks second on the team and top 10 among tight ends in targets in advance of Monday night's games, Hockenson will need to show heightened involvement near the red zone or as a downfield receiver in order to become a reliable fantasy option. Next up is a Week 3 road matchup with the Vikings.