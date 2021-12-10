Hockenson (hand) didn't practice Friday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Coach Dan Campbell acknowledged RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) is unlikely to play this week but didn't make any similar comments about Hockenson. The tight end has now missed back-to-back practices after a limited session Wednesday, with Friday's injury report potentially revealing if he's in real danger of missing the game in Denver on Sunday.
