Hockenson did not log a snap during Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

That Hockenson got the veteran treatment and didn't play is a good sign for Lions fans, as it signals the coaching staff feels good about where the rookie is at in this stage of his development. Meanwhile, Jesse James did see the field and seems to be the clear No. 2 tight end at this point.

