Hockenson says his surgically repaired ankle isn't quite back to 100 percent strength, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell made a similar comment in mid-June, noting that the tight end had resumed running routes but likely would need more time to regain his pre-injury explosiveness. Hockenson is working his way back from the ankle injury that ended his rookie season in Week 12, and while he's been able to practice with teammates to this point in training camp, it sounds like he's a work in progress. He has four weeks to ramp things up before the Lions are scheduled to face the Bears on Sept. 13.