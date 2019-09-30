Hockenson (concussion/shoulder) -- who was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is not a candidate for IR, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That's a bit of good news as the Lions approach their Week 5 bye, but it remains to be seen if the extra recovery time that affords Hockenson will be enough for him to gain clearance to play in the team's Oct. 14 contest against the Packers. Hockensen was officially diagnosed with a concussion and a right shoulder injury upon exiting in the third quarter when he was upended by Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.