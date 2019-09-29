Hockenson has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Chiefs due to a concussion, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hockenson remained on the turf for a spell after an attempt hurdle caused him to land on his right shoulder. He was able to walk to the cart as he was removed from the field, but the concussion protocol now is in his path for another appearance. Fortunately for Hockenson, the Lions enter their bye week before going on the road Monday, Oct. 14 at Green Bay in Week 6.