Hockenson (hip) was limited in practice Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Lions' top running back and wide receiver duo of D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) remained sidelined in the second session of Week 5 prep, and receivers DJ Chark (ankle) and Josh Reynolds (ankle) joined Hockenson with a cap in their reps. If both Swift and St. Brown are out Sunday at New England, Hockenson again would be in line for a significant workload after putting up an 8-179-2 line on 12 targets Week 4 against the Seahawks, assuming he gains clearance to play. Friday's practice report may provide clarity on Hockenson's chances to suit up this weekend.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Tending to hip issue•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Season-best effort Sunday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Dealing with foot injury•