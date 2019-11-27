Play

Hockenson (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Bears.

Hockenson was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which is a good sign for his availability after being limited during the week's first two sessions. If the rookie first-round pick manages to suit up for Thanksgiving's divisional contest, he stands to split work with fellow tight ends Jesse James and Logan Thomas.

