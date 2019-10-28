Hockenson caught his only target for 21 yards during Sunday's 31-26 victory over the Giants.

Despite a soft matchup, Hockenson didn't see many passes come his way. Instead, he watched Danny Amendola serve as Matthew Stafford's favorite short-range weapon. Playing time isn't the issue with Hockenson - he saw almost double the offensive snaps of the next-busiest tight end in Jesse James - but rather it's Stafford's propensity to spread the ball around. As long as Amendola, Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones stay healthy, it will continue to be difficult to trust Hockenson as anything more than a low-floor, somewhat-high-upside fantasy play.